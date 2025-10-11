Three killed in Larkana road accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to over speeding.

LARKANA (Dunya News) – At least three people were killed and one was critically wounded in a tragic road accident in Larkana, a city in sindh province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Heero Chandio area of Larkana where two motorcycles collided head-on, killing three persons on the spot and while one person was wounded.

