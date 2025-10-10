Islamabad urges Kabul to prevent use of Afghan soil for terror activities in Pakistan

Pakistan has reiterated its firm resolve to safeguard its people from terrorism while urging Afghanistan to curb cross-border militant activity and enhance regional cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of its citizens.

The assurance came from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan during his weekly media briefing held in Islamabad.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies continue to conduct precisely targeted operations in border regions to protect the population from terrorist threats, particularly those posed by groups such as Fitna-al-Khwarij and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He noted that these counter-terrorism actions are based on credible and actionable intelligence gathered through rigorous coordination.

Shafqat Ali Khan underlined that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and remains firmly committed to fostering dialogue and cooperation with its neighbour to address shared security concerns. He reiterated that Pakistan has consistently chosen diplomacy, even in the face of continuing threats from militant hideouts and safe havens located across the border.

The Foreign Office urged the Afghan authorities to prevent the use of their territory as a launchpad for terrorist activities targeting Pakistan. He said groups such as the TTP represent a common danger to regional peace and stability, underscoring the need for unified efforts to dismantle their networks and mitigate their influence.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan believes both nations share a vital interest in defeating terrorism and restoring peace across the region. He said Afghanistan’s stability is inextricably linked to its ability to reclaim full sovereignty and security, which can only be achieved through robust action against terrorist organisations.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements at the multilateral level, noting that Special Representative to Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, participated in the recent Quadripartite Group meetings involving Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia in Moscow. Ambassador Sadiq also took part in the Moscow Format discussions aimed at strengthening regional security coordination.

During these meetings, the ambassador held bilateral discussions with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and senior diplomats from participating countries. The engagements focused on reinforcing mutual commitments to combat terrorism, promote stability, and encourage political dialogue for long-term peace in the region.