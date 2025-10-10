DG ISPR says justice will prevail in inquiry against ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed

Pakistan Army spokesperson says all legal procedures will be ensured in the inquiry against former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, stressing the military’s strong accountability system.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that all requirements of justice will be fulfilled regarding the allegations against former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Faiz Hameed.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, the army spokesperson was asked about the ongoing proceedings concerning the former ISI chief. He stated that the Pakistan Army’s internal system of self-accountability is highly organised and effective, but it does not operate merely on the basis of allegations. “If charges are proven, punishment is given,” he remarked, underscoring the military’s adherence to legal procedure.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif noted that the individual under trial is a former ISI head, making it a highly sensitive and important matter. He said there exists a complete legal framework to deal with such cases and emphasised that everyone should understand that all standards of justice will be upheld throughout the process.

Addressing concerns over delays, the DG ISPR clarified that even if there is a delay in the Field General Court Martial proceedings, it is not a cause for concern as ensuring justice remains the foremost priority. He reiterated that all constitutional and legal rights are available to those under military trial, reaffirming the Pakistan Army’s commitment to fairness and transparency.

The spokesperson firmly stated that the military should not be drawn into political debates. “Do not drag us into politics. For us, politicians are respectable, but politics cannot be above the state,” he said, urging restraint from irresponsible statements and misleading propaganda.

Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif also commented on the media environment, observing that political parties have platforms to voice their opinions freely. “Those shaping political narratives have microphones and can speak whenever they wish, but the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson cannot respond daily – nor should such an expectation exist,” he said.