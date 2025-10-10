Sarfaraz Bugti says Balochistan has huge potential to boost tourism

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said the province is full of opportunities to promote tourism and invited investors to explore its natural beauty and hospitality.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said on Friday that the province has vast potential to promote tourism, with its beautiful beaches, mountains, and rich culture waiting to be explored.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Balochistan Grand Tourism Festival, the chief minister congratulated the people of Balochistan and praised the efforts of the Culture Department, Parliamentary Secretary Zareen Khan Magsi, and the Secretary of Culture for successfully organising the event.

Talking to the media, Bugti said the festival had put a positive image of Balochistan on display for people across Pakistan.

He added that the event highlighted the province’s history, traditions, and vibrant culture in a refreshing way.

He also invited investors to come forward under public-private partnerships, saying that Balochistan’s coasts, mountains, and tourism sites offer great opportunities and that the people’s warmth and hospitality are ready to welcome visitors with open arms.