PM pledges stronger Pakistan-Ethiopia cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Ethiopia, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture and technical capacity building.

He was talking to the outgoing Ethiopian Ambassador Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and thanked him for his contribution towards the strengthening of Pakistan-Ethiopia relations.

He appreciated the Ambassador’s efforts for achieving significant milestones during his tenure, including the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement, the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian Ambassador expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support and friendship that was extended to him throughout his tenure in Pakistan, by the people and the Government of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm regards for the Ethiopian leadership and expressed his desire to enhance high-level interaction between the two countries.