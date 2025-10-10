KP on frontline in war against terrorism: Barrister Saif

Says KP govt is utilising all available resources to ensure complete elimination of terrorism

PESHAWAR: (Dunya News) Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Saif said on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remains on the frontline in the fight against terrorism.

In his statement, Saif said that the KP government is utilising all available resources to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism. He added that the police and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are sacrificing their lives daily in this struggle.

He emphasised that the province has been the most frequent target of terrorism, yet it continues to offer the strongest resistance. He reaffirmed that terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The provincial adviser further stated that the people and security forces of KP will continue to make sacrifices for the sake of peace.