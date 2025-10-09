PM terms Gaza agreement historic opportunity for lasting peace in Middle East

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the agreement to end Gaza's genocide, praising President Trump and leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. He condemned Al Aqsa provocations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the announcement of an agreement that will bring an end to the genocide in Gaza, saying it is a historic opportunity to secure lasting peace in the Middle East.

In a post on his X handle, he said President Donald Trump’s leadership throughout the process of dialogue and negotiations reflects his unwavering commitment to world peace.

He said the resolute and wise leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye are also to be applauded for their untiring efforts to negotiate a deal.

“We must pay tribute to the Palestinian people who have suffered in an unprecedented manner, one that should never, ever be repeated,” he said.

“I also note with grave concern, and strongly condemn, the recent provocations at Masjid Al Aqsa. The world must hold the occupiers and illegal settlers to account and prevent any further actions that undermine the enormous efforts made by President Trump to reduce tensions and pave the way for lasting peace.”

The premier said Pakistan will continue to work with partners, friends and the leaders of brotherly nations to ensure that peace, security and dignity for the Palestinian people are established in accordance with their wishes and UN resolutions.

