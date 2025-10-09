Islamabad Express escapes major disaster

Islamabad Express, traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore, escaped major disaster as one bogie of the train derailed near Sohawa on Wednesday.

JHELUM (Dunya News) - Islamabad Express, traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore, escaped major disaster as one bogie of the train derailed near Sohawa on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. Due to the derailment, railway traffic faced major disruption and several trains were stopped.

Authorities suspended operations on the affected track section to begin rescue work. Railway officials with heavy machinery reached the spot and started operation to clear the track for traffic.

