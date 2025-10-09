No decision yet on removal or resignation of AJK PM: Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the alliance between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will continue.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that no decision has been made to immediately remove or seek the resignation of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry denies media reports of Anwarul Haq’s removal over response to recent unrest in the region.

He said there was no truth to the reports about the AJK premier’s removal, adding that neither a resignation nor any such move was under consideration. He further stated that no move had taken place in this regard.

He further said that the alliance between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will continue, and praised the PPP’s support for democracy, even though the party is not taking any ministerial positions.

