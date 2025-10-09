PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting

The prime minister will preside over the meeting which will be held at the PM’s Office.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Thursday) in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

The prime minister will preside over the meeting which will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also brief cabinet members on his recent foreign visits. The meeting will review reforms in the energy sector, matters related to railways and legal affairs.

Sources further said that the cabinet will receive a briefing on reforms in the power sector, while approval of the draft of Railway Amendment Ordinance is also part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

