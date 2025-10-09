LHC grants bail to PTI's Ejaz Chaudhry in three May 9 cases

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the verdict which was reserved earlier in the day.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former senator Ejaz Chaudhry in three cases linked to the May 9 incidents.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the verdict which was reserved earlier in the day.

During the proceedings, Ejaz Chaudhry’s counsel, Mian Ali Ashfaq, argued that the trial court had rejected the bail pleas contrary to facts, claiming the cases were politically motivated. He added that Ejaz Chaudhry was under detention in Islamabad at the time of the incidents and therefore could not have incited anyone.

The lawyer maintained that there was no evidence linking Ejaz Chaudhry to violence or arson. The prosecution, however, contended that although he was not present at the scene nor named in the FIR, he allegedly incited workers through social media and ten petrol bombs were recovered from his residence.

