Bilawal summons PPP CEC meeting on Oct 18

KARACHI (Dunya News): Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of his party in the wake of amid rising tensions with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to sources, the CEC meeting will be held on Saturday, October 18 at the Bilawal House in Karachi to deliberate on key political developments and party strategy.

Important decisions regarding national politics are expected to be made during the session of the PPP’s top leadership.

