PM directs party leaders to address PPP's concerns through dialogue

The Prime Minister directed that PPP’s concerns be resolved amicably and instructed the Speaker and federal ministers to continue meeting with senior PPP leadership.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed his party leaders that the concerns of the allied party, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), should be addressed through mutual understanding and dialogue.

An important meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-M) key leaders was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which was attended by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Rana Sanaullah, and Rana Tanveer Hussain.

According to sources, the meeting reviewed the causes of the political dispute between the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). National Assembly Speaker also briefed the participants on recent meetings between PPP and PML-N leaders.

Sources revealed that federal ministers were of the opinion that the PPP’s issue is not with the federal government but with the Punjab government. The Prime Minister directed that PPP’s concerns be resolved amicably and instructed the Speaker and federal ministers to continue meeting with senior PPP leadership.

The Prime Minister emphasized that political statements should not lead to a deterioration in relations with PPP.

Sources said various options were discussed in the meeting to maintain contact with PPP and address their concerns. The Prime Minister will also speak with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the matter.

Sources further added that party leaders suggested both sides stop making controversial statements. It is worth noting that verbal attacks between the Punjab and Sindh governments have been ongoing for several days.

