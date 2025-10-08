PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi ties through trade and investment

PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will now deepen relations through trade and investment following their recent defense agreement.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that following the defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, both nations will now focus on strengthening relations through trade and investment, adding that Saudi Arabia is ready to extend all possible support to Pakistan in this regard.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted in honor of a high-level Saudi delegation at the Prime Minister’s House, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a bond “like one family.”

He recalled that he first visited Saudi Arabia in the late 1960s and has since made several visits, but his recent trip to Riyadh was truly unique.

The prime minister praised the Saudi leadership and people for their unwavering friendship and unmatched support to Pakistan during every test and trial.

He said the defense agreement reflects the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between the two countries, while emphasising that every Muslim is ready to defend the holy sites of Makkah and Madinah, and these sacred places will always remain protected and revered.

The premier also stressed that it was time to build stronger economic bridges between the two nations through joint ventures in business, investment, research, and development.

“We must work hand in hand to turn our shared business dreams into reality,” he remarked.

Shehbaz Sharif added that Pakistan has a great opportunity to learn from Saudi Arabia’s development model, noting that the kingdom is eager to help Pakistan in every possible way.

He lauded the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying his dynamic vision has transformed Saudi society and set it on a new path of progress.

Meanwhile, the head of the Saudi delegation, Prince Mansour bin Muhammad Al Saud, said that the purpose of their visit is to attend the Pakistan-Saudi Joint Business Council meeting.

He added that before arriving in Islamabad, the delegation had met with Saudi ministers to discuss potential strategic projects in Pakistan.

Prince Mansour assured that Saudi investors will be provided with all necessary facilities to invest in Pakistan, paving the way for stronger economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.