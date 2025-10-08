KP CM resignation procedure and successor selection revealed

KP CM will resign to Governor, triggering cabinet dissolution. PTI’s parliamentary party will nominate successor, who must secure majority vote in the 145-member assembly.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The procedure for selecting a new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been officially outlined, shedding light on the constitutional steps to follow in the event of a resignation.

According to the process, the sitting KP Chief Minister must first submit the resignation to the Governor of KP. The Governor will then have 48 hours to sign and approve the resignation.

More to read: Gandapur resigns as KP Chief Minister; Sohail Afridi set to take charge



Once the resignation is accepted, the entire provincial cabinet will stand dissolved. Following this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a parliamentary party meeting to formally nominate a new candidate for the Chief Minister’s position.

The Speaker of the KP Assembly will then summon a special session where the nominated candidate must prove the majority through a vote in the house.

Out of the 145 members in the KP Assembly, a minimum of 73 votes are required to confirm the new Chief Minister. PTI currently holds a strong majority with over 90 members, ensuring a relatively smooth transition if needed.