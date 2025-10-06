PTI nominates Mehmood Achakzai, Raja Nasir Abbas as opposition leaders in NA, Senate

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its nominations for opposition leaders in both the National Assembly and Senate after securing approval from party founder Imran Khan

According to sources, PTI is set to submit the names for opposition leaders in both houses of the Parliament today.

Sources revealed that veteran politician Mehmood Khan Achakzai will be nominated for the position of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, while Allama Raja Nasir Abbas is the party's pick for leader of the opposition in the Senate.

The nominations had reportedly faced internal resistance, as differences emerged within the party ranks over both names. Many PTI members had expressed concerns about the proposed candidates.

However, sources confirmed that the matter was resolved after instructions from PTI’s founding chairman, leading to consensus on both nominations.

Party insiders also said that all PTI MNAs and Senators will formally approve the two leaders’ nominations before submission to the relevant offices.

Earlier, PTI’s Omar Ayub was removed from his post as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly in August this year.

The National Assembly secretariat had declared the position of opposition leader vacant and reclaimed the opposition leader's chamber from the PTI leader.