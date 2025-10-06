PIA's return to UK skies a historic moment: Jane Marriott

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott called PIA’s return to UK skies a historic moment, saying its first Islamabad–Manchester flight on October 25 will strengthen Pakistan-UK ties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott has hailed the return of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to UK airspace as a historic milestone in strengthening ties between the two countries.

In a post on social media platform X, Marriott congratulated the airline, saying, “Congratulations! PIA is ready for its first flight from Islamabad to Manchester on October 25, the first Pakistani carrier to soar back into British skies.”

She termed PIA’s comeback a welcome step, adding that the airline’s new route would bring people from both nations closer together. “PIA’s flight from Islamabad to Manchester marks a new chapter in Pakistan-UK relations,” she remarked.

The High Commissioner further said that the restoration of air links would boost trade and tourism, and make travel much easier for the large Pakistani community living in Britain.

British authorities have also praised PIA’s management for making the long-awaited return possible, saying that the national flag carrier is once again ready to take off over British skies.