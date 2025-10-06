Lt-Gen Asim Malik's tenure as DG ISI officially extended

Lieutenant General Asim Malik continues as Pakistan’s DG ISI with an extended tenure while also serving as the National Security Adviser.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The tenure of the Pakistan’s top spymaster Lieutenant General Asim Malik has been extended, national broadcaster reported on Monday.

Malik – who also serves as Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) – will continue serving as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), one of the most influential positions within Pakistan’s security framework. However, the official statement did not specify the duration of this extension.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Lieutenant General Asim Malik formally assumed the role of ISI chief on 30 September 2024. Before taking over as Director General, he had been serving as the Adjutant General at the General Headquarters (GHQ) for a year.

Military career

Lieutenant General Asim Malik joined the Pakistan Army through the 80th Long Course and is a recipient of the prestigious Sword of Honour, awarded to the top cadet of each graduating class. Belonging to the Baloch Regiment, one of the army’s oldest and most distinguished units, Malik has built an extensive career marked by leadership in some of Pakistan’s most strategically sensitive regions.

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed new ISI head

He previously commanded an infantry brigade in Waziristan and an infantry division in Balochistan, both regions that have witnessed decades of unrest and militant activity. Beyond field command, Malik also held significant training roles as Chief Instructor at the National Defence University (NDU) and Instructor at the Command and Staff College in Quetta, positions that are crucial in shaping the next generation of military leadership.

A scholar-soldier, Lieutenant General Asim Malik earned a PhD in International Relations from Pakistan’s National Defence University, focusing on US–Pakistan relations. His academic insight into strategic affairs has been complemented by professional training from some of the world’s leading defence institutions, including Fort Leavenworth in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.

In addition to his operational and instructional roles, Malik also served at the Military Operations Directorate, a key branch of the army’s strategic planning and coordination. His promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General came on 6 October 2021, reflecting a steady rise through Pakistan’s military hierarchy.

DG ISI Lt Gen Asim Malik entrusted with National Security Adviser position

Security sources in Rawalpindi confirmed that Lieutenant General Asim Malik will remain at the helm of the ISI, overseeing Pakistan’s intelligence operations during a time of regional complexity. Both Balochistan and Waziristan, where he previously commanded troops, have recently faced an uptick in militant activity, making his field experience particularly relevant to the challenges ahead.