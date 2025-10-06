PPP walks out of National Assembly amid escalating tensions with PML-N

Tensions between PPP and PML-N escalate as PPP lawmakers walk out of National Assembly over Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's remarks; Zardari summons emergency consultation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The political rift between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) deepened as PPP lawmakers staged a walkout from the National Assembly following an earlier protest in the Senate.

Addressing the lower house, senior PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed concern over the rising political hostility. “I’m from Punjab, but above all, I’m a Pakistani,” he said. “No one should be under the illusion that PPP can be sidelined. We don’t understand the need for such provocative statements.”

Warning against hard provincial sentiments, Ashraf added, “Let’s not create an atmosphere that airs provincialism. We are the ones who raise the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay’.

The walkout came after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in a recent statement, indirectly criticised PPP, saying, “Keep your advice to yourself—every issue isn’t the Benazir Income Support Programme.” Her remarks triggered an exchange of barbs between the two parties, further straining relations, especially between the Sindh and Punjab governments.

More to read: Millions hit by floods, yet no one seems to care: Sherry Rehman



Each time Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari issues a statement, PPP leaders like Sharjeel Memon respond sharply from Sindh. Bukhari has now accepted a public debate challenge issued by Memon, adding fuel to the ongoing political spat.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has taken urgent notice of the situation and summoned Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi for consultations on how to de-escalate the conflict.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also weighed in, backing CM Maryam Nawaz. “She has every right to respond when it concerns her province,” he stated, standing by her position in the face of PPP criticism.

The ongoing war of words has highlighted deeper fault lines between the two major coalition partners, raising concerns over stability and inter-provincial harmony.