Millions hit by floods, yet no one seems to care: Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman slammed the government for turning a blind eye to millions hit by floods, saying relief efforts remain missing.

ISL:AMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has voiced deep concern over the government’s indifference toward flood victims, saying that millions of people have been left high and dry while the authorities remain silent.

Speaking during a Senate session, Rehman said the country has been caught up in a war of words instead of focusing on the plight of flood-affected citizens. “More than 6.5 million people have been hit by the floods, especially in Punjab, where people are gasping for relief,” she noted.

She said the PPP had hands-on experience in dealing with post-flood crises since the 2022 disaster.

“We consider international aid our right, not charity,” she emphasized.

Rehman criticized the government’s lack of a concrete plan to assist those drowning in debt and disaster. “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto visited Punjab, appreciated the Chief Minister, and distributed aid.

We didn’t play politics over the issue,” she added, pointing out that Sindh had already launched the ‘Hari Card’ scheme to support affected farmers — a step that should be replicated nationwide.

The senator also took a swipe at the government for begging the IMF for climate funding, saying Pakistan deserves it as a right.

“If someone finds it offensive that we demand relief for Punjab’s people, that’s strange — Punjab is not anyone’s personal estate,” she remarked.

Rehman further said that withdrawing security from Ali Haider Gillani, who had previously been kidnapped, was highly irresponsible. “The PPP is the largest party in the Senate and should not be taken lightly,” she warned.