PMD issues fresh alert about cyclonic storm 'SHAKHTI'

Cyclone SHAKHTI has weakened over the Arabian Sea and is likely to turn into a depression within 24 hours. High seas and strong winds persist; fishermen warned to avoid deep sea till Oct 7.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the severe cyclonic storm “SHAKHTI” over westcentral and adjoining northwest of Arabian Sea has weakened into cyclonic storm.

In a latest advisory, it said the storm now lay centered at around Latitude 19.6°N & Longitude 60.4°E at about 910km southwest of Karachi.

It is likely to move east-southeastwards over the same region and weaken into depression by next 24 hours.

Under its influence, Isolated light rain likely to occur in coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan today.

Sea conditions are likely to remain high to very rough with squally winds 70-90 gusting 90Km/hour near Sindh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea till 7th October and improve thereafter.

Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 gusting to 100Km/hour around the system center then it would gradually decrease becoming 45-55 gusting to 65Km/h with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over Northwest and West-Central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. Thereafter gradually reduce around the system center.

