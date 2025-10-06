Prime Minister Shehbaz seeks joint ventures with Malaysia

Shehbaz added that Anwar Ibrahim is a distinguished personality who has played a significant role in transforming Malaysia into a developed country

KUALA LUMPUR (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Monday that Pakistan is keen to pursue joint ventures to benefit from Malaysia's experiences.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, he said that this was his first visit to Malaysia. He expressed gratitude to Malaysian President Dato’ Seri and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the warm welcome, saying that Malaysia is like a second home for Pakistan.

He added that Anwar Ibrahim is a distinguished personality who has played a significant role in transforming Malaysia into a developed country. “We seek joint ventures to benefit from your experience,” he said, adding that Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Pakistan in the past was a memorable milestone in bilateral relations.

He said that very positive discussions took place between the two countries, covering the enhancement of bilateral relations and global issues. “This visit will strengthen mutual ties,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that there was a detailed exchange of views on the Palestine issue and the situation in Gaza. “A large number of Pakistani students are studying in Malaysia,” he noted, and welcomed Malaysia’s decision to import $200 million worth of halal meat from Pakistan. “We will further expand halal meat trade in the future,” he added.

He praised Anwar Ibrahim's book "The Script", saying that the book would act as a bridge between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur. “Nations progress through hard work, and we will learn from Malaysia’s experiences,” he said.

At the request of Anwar Ibrahim, he also recited verses by poet Allama Iqbal.

‘PEACE BETWEEN PAKISTAN AND INDIA VITAL FOR REGIONAL STABILITY’

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that Pakistan and Malaysia have shared brotherly relations since 1957. Over time, these ties have strengthened, and cooperation in various sectors including trade is growing.

He stated that he had a comprehensive discussion with PM Shehbaz Sharif on regional peace and security, including a serious conversation on the dire situation in Palestine. “We also discussed global matters and regional issues. Joint efforts by both countries for peace will bear fruit,” he said.

Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that peace between Pakistan and India is essential for regional stability and that Malaysia will extend all possible cooperation to combat terrorism.

Earlier, a ceremony was held for the Urdu translation launch of the Malaysian Prime Minister’s book "The Script", which PM Shehbaz Sharif also attended.

GUARD OF HONOUR



Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz was given a guard of honor as he arrived at the Perdana Putra Complex – Office of the Malaysian Prime Minister – here to meet his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and hold the delegation level talks.

As the prime minister, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, arrived at the venue of the official welcome reception, he was warmly received by PM Anwar Ibrahim.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Malaysia were played as the both the leaders stood at the salute dais.

Prime Minister Shehbaz inspected the guard of honour given by the smartly turned out contingents of Malaysian armed forces.

Later, both the leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the one-on-one meeting and the delegation level talks to review Malaysia-Pakistan bilateral ties and explore new areas of collaboration in multiple sectors.

The two leaders will also deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade to explore opportunities for further cooperation in trade, IT & telecom, Halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, digital economy, and people-to-people ties.

Both the leaders will also witness the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding for cooperation in several existing and new sectors.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, the prime minister is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart.

As he landed at at the Bunga Raya International Airport on Sunday night, he was received by the Malaysian Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and diplomatic staff.