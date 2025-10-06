Lahore court approves four-day physical remand of Falak Javed

A Lahore court approved a four-day physical remand for Falak Javed in a case involving an anti-state tweet, after she refused to share her phone password with the investigating officer.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday granted a four-day physical remand of Falak Javed, who was arrested in connection with two cases, including one involving an allegedly anti-state tweet.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo issued a written order following the latest hearing. According to the court document, the investigating officer from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had initially requested a 21-day physical remand.

The order noted that the investigating officer had recovered the suspect's mobile phone but stated that Falak Javed had refused to provide the password. In light of this, the court approved a four-day remand to allow further investigation.

The judge directed that the suspect be presented again on October 8, adding that any request for an extension in remand would be reviewed based on the officer’s report.

The written order further stated that if no progress report or recovery evidence is submitted by the investigating officer, no further remand will be granted. The court also allowed the investigation to continue within the jail premises, if necessary.

