Any misadventure by India will be met with strong response: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday that warned that any misadventure by India would be met with a quick and decisive response.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan’s growing global recognition and diplomatic acceptance were not being digested by India. “If any malicious adventure is attempted to restore their image or overcome international isolation, it will receive a strong response,” he warned.

He asserted that Pakistan’s military superiority was a fact and any misadventure would only further damage India’s credibility.

He said that India’s government was facing intense internal and external pressure, with its false narrative of supremacy now exposed before the world. He said that political compulsions and domestic setbacks had pushed the Indian leadership into a desperate position.

“They are under criticism from all sides, and their hostility towards Pakistan has become an obsession,” he remarked.

Talking about Gaza, the minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was “200 percent committed” to the cause of Palestine and had raised the issue vocally on every international platform. “Pakistan stands firmly with its Palestinian brothers,” he added.

