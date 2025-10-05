PM Shehbaz arrives in Kuala Lumpur to hold talks with Malaysian leadership

The prime minister will meet with his Malaysian counterpart, and delegation-level talks will be held between the two leaders. Various agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Kuala Lumpur on an official visit to Malaysia.

At Bunga Raya International Airport in Kuala Lumpur, he was received by Malaysian Minister for Communications Fahmi Fadzil, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, and other diplomatic staff. The Prime Minister was escorted to his residence under royal protocol.

Upon arrival at his residence, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and accorded a warm welcome to him.

In his remarks, Shehbaz Sharif said he is very happy being in Malaysia and extend gratitude to the Malaysian Prime Minister for according a warm welcome to him.

He said this visit will further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet his Malaysian counterpart. Besides, delegation level talks will also be held between the two countries. Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries will also be signed.

The two leaders will also look into expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, IT and Telecom, Halal Industry, Investment, Education, Energy, Infrastructure and Digital Economy.

Discussions will be held on exploring new opportunities for enhancing cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia is of the great importance in further cementing the relations between the two countries.