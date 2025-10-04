PM Shehbaz, Fazl discuss Pak-Saudi defence pact

Shehbaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation to discuss the recently signed defence agreement between Pakistan and KSA, as well as the evolving situation in the Middle East

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday discussed the defence agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister held the telephonic conversation with JUI-F chief to discuss the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Calling the agreement historic, JUI-F chief said that it is a matter of great pleasure that Pakistan has been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the holy mosques in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that ceasefire in Gaza will help prevent massacre of innocent and unarmed Palestinians and realize the long-standing dream of establishing a Palestinian state.

The prime minister termed peace in the Middle East as of utmost importance for the development and prosperity of the people of the region.

He said that Pakistan has always stood with the Palestinians for their rights and will continue to support them in the future as well.

During the conversation, both the leaders described the statement of Hamas regarding a ceasefire in Gaza as a unique opportunity to pave the way for peace in the region and to stop the genocide of Palestinians.