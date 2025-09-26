Qatar incident accelerated Pakistan-Saudi defence talks: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that although the recent attack in Qatar was not the cause of the Pakistan-Saudi defence pact, it may have sped up the negotiation process.

In an interview with an American journalist, Asif emphasized that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have shared a long-standing defence relationship. “This agreement is not a direct reaction to the Qatar incident,” he said, “but it’s possible that the attack expedited the ongoing talks.”

He added that discussions on the defence agreement had been underway for quite some time. “Our forces are already stationed in Saudi Arabia, and this deal now formalizes our defence ties through a structured agreement.”

Touching upon the global nuclear landscape, Asif remarked that since the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, no nuclear power favours the use of such weapons.

Addressing Pakistan’s political trajectory, the minister acknowledged flaws in the country's democratic system but expressed confidence that it is steadily improving.

The remarks come shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the visit, both leaders signed a strategic mutual defence agreement, which symbolises the two nations’ shared commitment to peace and enhanced security.

As per the agreement, any act of aggression against one country will be considered an attack against both—underscoring the depth of their strategic partnership.