Qatar's ruler says to keep efforts to broker Gaza truce despite strike

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani condemned at the UN Israel's "treacherous" strike on his country.

UNITED NATIONS (United States) (AFP) – Qatar's ruler told world leaders Tuesday his country was continuing with its diplomatic efforts to broker an end to the war in Gaza despite Israel's strikes on targets in the Gulf country.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani condemned at the UN Israel's "treacherous" strike on his country targeting Hamas leaders in the heart of a Doha residential community where they maintained a liaison office.

Qatar, along with Egypt and Washington, had led efforts to broker a comprehensive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with several rounds of fruitless diplomacy executed in Doha.

"Unlike the claim of the prime minister of Israel, this attack is not part of a legitimate right to follow perpetrators of terrorism" and "undermines any diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the genocide against the people in Gaza," he told the General Assembly.

"We will engage in diplomacy when our enemies find it easier to use weapons," he added.

"We will continue our efforts in cooperation, in partnership with Egypt and the United States."

Qatar emerged as a broker trusted by all sides in the wake of Hamas' deadly October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel in which it seized 251 hostages, and Israel's devastating military response.

Sheikh Tamim also accused Israel of "abandoning the notion of releasing the hostages."

"Their goal is to destroy Gaza so that is unlivable," he said.

"Therefore, the Israeli leader wants to continue war."

