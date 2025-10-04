Sindh Govt announces heavy fines for traffic rules violations

Sharjeel Memon said that these measures have been taken to save lives and improve road safety.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has introduced a new system of heavy fines and demerit points for traffic violations across the province by amending the Twelfth Schedule under Section 121-A of the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement that strict action will be taken against violations, including over-speeding, signal breaking, wrong-way driving, overloading, and driving without a license. The revised list increases fines according to vehicle type, including motorcycles, cars, jeeps, public service vehicles, and heavy transport.

He said over-speeding will carry a fine of Rs 5,000 for motorcycles, Rs 15,000 for cars, and Rs 20,000 for heavy transport, along with eight demerit points.

Sharjeel Memon said that driving without a license will result in a fine of up to Rs 50,000 and six demerit points. Reckless driving will carry a fine of Rs 25,000 and eight points. Similarly, strict penalties will apply for one-wheeling, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, using tinted windows, driving in the wrong lane, and carrying passengers on the roof.

He said that these measures have been taken to save lives and improve road safety. According to him, the government’s aim is not simply to collect fines but to protect citizens.

