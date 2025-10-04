President, PM praise security forces for successful operation in Balochistan

They said the government will not let the elements succeed, who want to harm the integrity of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have lauded the security forces for killing seven terrorists of Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij in Sherani district of Balochistan.

In their separate statements, they said the government will not let the elements succeed, who want to harm the integrity of Pakistan.

The President said the people and armed forces of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder for the complete eradication of terrorism.

He said the youth who thwarted the designs of anti-state elements are heroes of the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government and the security forces are determined to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

