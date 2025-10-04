Minor boy dies in road accident in Bahawalnagar

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital.

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A 10-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a rashly driven tractor trolley in Bahawalnagar on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Chak Botianwala area near Bahawalnagar where a speeding tractor trolley ran over a boy, as a result he died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Ali Haider. Meanwhile, police have also launched an investigation.

