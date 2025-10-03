Altered Gaza peace draft unacceptable, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the 20 points presented by Trump for the Gaza peace agreement are not ours; this is a draft that was altered, and we are following only the policy of Quaid-e-Azam regarding Palestine.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Ishaq Dar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly represented the nation at the UN General Assembly session, raised the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, spoke on global matters and climate change, and directly condemned Israel by name.

He said that before attending the UNGA, discussions were held that although the UN convenes annually—this was its 80th session—it has failed to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. The EU has failed, Arab states have failed, so our effort was to bring in the U.S., the last hope, to stop daily killings, deaths from hunger, displacement, and the occupation plans in the West Bank.

Dar stated that the plan was for several countries to jointly approach the U.S. President on this most painful crisis, where 64,000 people have been martyred and over 150,000 injured, despite dozens of UN and OIC resolutions.

He said in his UN speech that Gaza has become not only a graveyard of human beings but also a graveyard of global conscience. Leaders of five Arab countries, along with Pakistan, Türkiye, and Indonesia, met the U.S. President with their foreign ministers.

Read also: Pakistan yet to decide on sending troops to Gaza peace force

On the Gaza peace plan, he explained that although Islamic countries submitted an amended 20-point plan, the final draft was changed, and those changes are unacceptable. “This is not the draft we prepared,” he clarified, adding that eight Muslim countries will remain focused on their original draft.

He stressed that a complete ceasefire and reconstruction of Gaza are essential. “This is not just our personal issue but the responsibility of the Muslim world. There is no room for politics on Palestine; our policy is the same as Quaid-e-Azam’s.”

The Deputy PM further said that a Pakistani senator was also aboard the Sumud Flotilla, and Pakistan has no ties with Israel. Israel has seized 22 boats and detained people, including former senator Mushtaq Ahmad. Pakistan is in contact with an influential European country for the release of all detained Pakistanis.

Regarding the Saudi agreement, Dar said, “We would sacrifice our lives for the Haramain Sharifain. This deal did not happen overnight. Talks began during the PDM government, and this government accelerated it. Allah has blessed us with the role of servants and protectors, for which I am grateful.”

He added that this is a highly important agreement, not signed blindly. After Pakistan’s deal, other countries also expressed interest. During the UNGA session, several states approached us. “If more countries join, this could become like NATO. I believe Pakistan will lead the Muslim Ummah; after being a nuclear power, we must also become an economic power.”

