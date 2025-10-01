President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate China on 76th National Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday extended warm and heartfelt felicitation to the government and the people of China on the occasion of their 76th National Day, commemorating the founding of the nation in 1949.

In a message, President Zardari noted that the people of Pakistan join their Chinese brothers and sisters in celebrating this significant occasion. He described the event as a testament to China’s remarkable journey of progress, unity, and national advancement.

He lauded the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, crediting it with propelling China to new heights in innovation, global engagement, and sustainable development.

“President Xi’s commitment to people-centric governance, shared prosperity, and the idea of a community with a shared future for mankind continues to inspire the world,” read the statement.

The president emphasised the ever-strengthening nature of the Pakistan-China relationship, which he described as “multifaceted” and “time-tested.”

He highlighted the outcomes of his recent visits to China, during which both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding trade, infrastructure development, and strategic security cooperation.

President Zardari also expressed a desire to further enhance people-to-people connections, particularly in the fields of science, education, technology, and culture, calling them the “bedrock of our enduring partnership.”

He extended his best wishes to President Xi Jinping for continued success and prosperity. “May the friendship between Pakistan and China continue to flourish in the years to come,” he said, affirming the traditional slogan: “Long live the Pakistan-China friendship.”

SHEHBAZ SHARIF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan takes pride in its brotherly relations with China.

On the occasion of the 76th National Day of the People's Republic of China, the prime minister extended heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese leadership and people on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

In his message, the prime minister said that on this auspicious day, he prays for the progress, prosperity, and success of the Chinese people. This day is not only a reminder of China’s remarkable national journey but also a recognition of its role in global peace, stability, and development, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership, under which China has achieved developmental milestones that serve as a shining example for the world.

“Pakistan-China friendship is an eternal and unbreakable bond, which has grown stronger over time. This relationship is based on mutual trust, sacrifice, and sincerity, and serves as a guarantee of peace, development, and prosperity for future generations.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz also highlighted his recent visit to China, calling it highly productive and fruitful. During the visit, agreements worth billions of dollars in investment were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and the Business-to-Business Conference.

He said that CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) is the most important joint project between the two countries and has now entered its second phase. He reaffirmed that Pakistan is proud of its fraternal ties with China and is hopeful that both nations will take their partnership to new heights.