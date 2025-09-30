'No Palestine solution without Hamas,' says Fazlur Rehman while slamming US over Gaza

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticised US foreign policy, stating that the United States should not pursue "extremist or forceful politics."

He asserted that Hamas is a central stakeholder in the Palestine issue, and excluding it from negotiations is unrealistic.

Speaking to the media, Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasised that the Palestinian issue is currently the most pressing global concern. He referenced the founder of Pakistan, who once described the creation of Israel as "a dagger in the back of the Arab world."

The JUI-F chief reaffirmed his party's stance that Israel is an illegitimate state. He criticized US President Donald Trump, accusing him of "imposing decisions" and condemned such behaviour as neither ethical nor political.

Rehman stated that no solution can be imposed on Palestinians, and any discussion about a two-state solution must be based on mutual acceptance, which currently does not exist—Israel doesn't accept Palestine, and vice versa.

He added that the two-state solution cannot be forced upon Palestinians.

Drawing a comparison with past global actions, he questioned how Saddam Hussein was executed over alleged war crimes, while over 100,000 Palestinians have been martyred due to hunger, lack of medicine, and disease—yet their plight is overlooked.

He called the United Nations’ speech referencing Saddam’s conviction by the International Court of Justice as "regrettable," considering the silence on ongoing Palestinian suffering.