In-focus

Punjab information minister hits back at Shazia Marri

Punjab information minister hits back at Shazia Marri

Pakistan

Azma Bukhari tells PPP to focus on Sindh, not meddle in Punjab’s mandate

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari issued a sharp response to PPP leader Shazia Marri's recent remarks regarding Punjab government.

Speaking to the media, Bukhari said, “You’re issuing both dictations and threats. Don’t try to build a pulpit where you have no mandate.”

Bilawal praised, did not criticize Punjab Govt: Murtaza Wahab

She added that if Bilawal Bhutto wishes to create "rivers of milk and honey," he should do so in Sindh where his party holds power. “Punjab has given its mandate to CM Maryam Nawaz,” Bukhari asserted.

The minister emphasised that Maryam Nawaz understands the issues of the people and is actively working to resolve them. “Unlike others, the Punjab government can't just distribute Rs 12,000 under the guise of BISP (Benazir Income Support Program),” she said.

Bukhari further advised Shazia Marri to stop offering political "lollipops" and asking her to come out of 2022 — this is 2025.

 

Related Topics
Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan Peoples Party
Sindh Government
Punjab Government
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News