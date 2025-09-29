Punjab information minister hits back at Shazia Marri

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari issued a sharp response to PPP leader Shazia Marri's recent remarks regarding Punjab government.

Speaking to the media, Bukhari said, “You’re issuing both dictations and threats. Don’t try to build a pulpit where you have no mandate.”

She added that if Bilawal Bhutto wishes to create "rivers of milk and honey," he should do so in Sindh where his party holds power. “Punjab has given its mandate to CM Maryam Nawaz,” Bukhari asserted.

The minister emphasised that Maryam Nawaz understands the issues of the people and is actively working to resolve them. “Unlike others, the Punjab government can't just distribute Rs 12,000 under the guise of BISP (Benazir Income Support Program),” she said.

Bukhari further advised Shazia Marri to stop offering political "lollipops" and asking her to come out of 2022 — this is 2025.