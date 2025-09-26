Bilawal praised, did not criticize Punjab Govt: Murtaza Wahab

Murtaza Wahab said that Bilawal Bhutto personally visited the flood-affected areas of Punjab.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, on Thursday said that Bilawal Bhutto did not criticize the Punjab government but rather praised it.

In an exclusive conversation with Dunya News, Murtaza Wahab said that Bilawal Bhutto personally visited the flood-affected areas of Punjab, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always played a positive role.

Murtaza Wahab further said that the Benazir Income Support Programme is Pakistan’s most non-controversial welfare program.

