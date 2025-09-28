Pakistan gets Chinese humanitarian aid for flood victims

Two Chinese relief flights carrying 300 tents and 9,000 blankets landed at Nur Khan Air Base

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - China has once again affirmed its unwavering support and friendship with Pakistan by extending timely humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people.

Two Chinese relief flights carrying 300 tents and 9,000 blankets for flood affectees landed at Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The gesture underscores China's enduring solidarity with Pakistan in times of difficulty.

Federal Minister Amir Muqam received the consignment as chief guest, along with NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and representatives of NDMA and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also Read: Chinese army sends relief package for Pakistan's flood victims

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of China for their prompt support.

He said the assistance will bring much needed relief to thousands of flood affected families.

The minister said that Pakistan is mobilising all available resources to ensure timely relief and recovery efforts in the flood-hit areas.

He reiterated the government's resolve to overcome the challenges posed by the floods and ensure the rehabilitation of the affected population in coordination with NDMA and with the support of friendly countries like China.