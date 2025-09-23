Chinese army sends relief package for Pakistan's flood victims

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has dispatched a relief package to support flood victims in Pakistan.

In this time of crisis, China has stepped forward as a close ally, sending emergency supplies to assist the country’s recovery efforts.

The emergency relief package includes 12,000 specialised tents and 100 diesel generators to provide shelter and power in flood-hit areas. In addition, 50 water purification pumps and 300 solar power systems have been delivered to support basic living needs. Medical camps set up by the PLA are also offering free medicines to patients affected by the floods.

The supplies sent by China are being distributed in the worst-affected regions of Pakistan. Authorities have confirmed that the relief materials are already reaching communities in need, ensuring immediate assistance to families who lost their homes and livelihoods.

At least 1,006 people have been killed since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority said, while over 2.5 million people have been evacuated in Punjab and Sindh.

In provincial capital Lahore, homes and small businesses were gutted.