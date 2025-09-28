Minister hits out at KP govt over 'failure' to modernise CTD

Says PTI govt should not run away from its responsibilities

FAISALABAD (Dunya News): State Minister Talal Chaudhary on Saturday said the KP government was insisting on talks with Afghanistan, questioning what result of previous negotiations took place, adding those understand the language of bullet, they should be made understand with the same language.

The minister was speaking at a press conference here on Saturday. He said the PTI government in KP should not run away from its responsibilities by creating ambiguity that it is negotiating with Afghanistan.

He criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and said that despite receiving Rs600 billion for counter terrorism measures, the province has failed to modernise the Counter Terrorism Department, complete Safe City project or adequately equip security forces.

He said Pakistan’s diplomacy had reached its historic peak for the first time due to joint vision and strenuous efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

He added that global powers, including the United States, Gulf States and Arab world, are now recognising Pakistan’s position while the recent defence agreement with Saudi Arabia would soon bring tangible benefits for people of Pakistan.

“This is a crucial moment in the history as Pakistan’s voice is being heard and respected at international stage”, he added.

Highlighting diplomatic successes, he cautioned that the internal front was still dominated by the fight against terrorism which continued to prolong due to the incomplete implementation of the National Action Plan.

“In Tirah Valley, the militants are using women and children as human shields and deploying modern drones to attack Pak forces. Such elements can only be dealt with force as writ of the state cannot be compromised under any circumstances”, he added.

Referring to recent operations, he mentioned that 17 militants were killed in Karak as a result of coordinated efforts between federal and provincial forces.

However, he stressed that this is not just the federal government’s responsibility rather provincial administration must also play their role. The rallies and political statements cannot substitute for action; he said and added that anyone helping the terrorists would be treated as their accomplice.

The state minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of officers like Major Adnan Shaheed who laid down their lives to save their colleagues and said taking a firm stand against terrorism is the foremost duty of leadership.

He assured that the government is committed to provide healthcare, education and transportation facilities to the public. He said stability in the economy and tangible relief for the masses would be visible soon, he added.

He said that alignment of national development and defence strength will further reinforce Pakistan’s global standing.