FO condemns killing of protestors by Indian forces in Ladakh

FO spox described the incident as yet another example of the Indian government's fascist tactics

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Foreign Office has strongly condemned the killing of protesters by Indian forces in the Ladakh and Leh areas of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali said Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation. He called India's actions in the occupied valley 'highly condemnable'.

"This shows that Indian authorities will go to any extreme to crush the right to protest," Shafqat Ali added.

He described the incident as yet another example of the Indian government's fascist tactics in the region.

Meanwhile, Mushaal Hussein Mullick , wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Friday urged the international community to immediately take notice of Indian atrocities in Ladakh and Kashmir.

She said that the flames of Indian brutality in the occupied valley have now engulfed Ladakh as well. She added that the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Ladakh are a slap in the face of those who claim to be the guardians of global peace.

She further stated that the oppression in Ladakh is exposing the real face of the Modi government before the world, and that firing on peaceful protesters is a blot on the forehead of Indian democracy.

She added that the people of Ladakh are now also being pushed to the wall, and called upon the international community to take immediate notice of Indian atrocities in Ladakh and Kashmir.