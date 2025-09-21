President Zardari returns to Pakistan after concluding China visit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has returned home following his official visit to China, which included stops in Chengdu, Shanghai, Urumqi and Kashgar.

The multi-city tour featured high-level engagements with provincial leaderships, underscoring the depth of Pakistan’s ties with its closest strategic partner.

During his meetings, the President held detailed exchanges on Pakistan-China relations, the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the development of future economic and trade corridors. Talks also addressed regional peace, stability and enhanced cooperation, highlighting the broad spectrum of shared interests between the two countries.

The visit was marked by the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at deepening bilateral collaboration across various sectors. These agreements are seen as further strengthening Pakistan’s long-standing partnership with China, particularly in areas of infrastructure, connectivity and economic growth.