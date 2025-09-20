President Zardari visits historical Kashgar mosque during China visit

Pakistan leader welcomed by Yao Ning, CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar, and Imam Maimaiti Juben

KASHGAR (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid a visit to the historic Etigar Mosque in Kashgar, one of the region’s most renowned religious and cultural landmarks.

The visit reflected the growing cooperation between Pakistan and China in promoting cultural understanding and strengthening bilateral ties.

On his arrival, President Zardari was warmly welcomed by Yao Ning, CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar, and Imam Maimaiti Juben.

The Imam guided the president through the mosque and shared an overview of its rich history.

During the visit, the President offered Asr prayer and admired the architectural grandeur of the centuries-old mosque.

“President Zardari’s visit marks another step in consolidating the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, with both countries committed to further deepening their historical ties and advancing shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity,” said the President House in a statement.

President Zardari reaches Urumqi

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed the hope that growing linkages between Xinjiang and northern areas of Pakistan would further strengthen cultural and economic bonds.

He made these remarks in a meeting with Communist Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Chen Xiaojiang in Urumqi.

The President said he looks forward to the day when both countries can be easily accessed by road.

“Pakistan will continue to work with China in countering terrorism and extremism, while expanding cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, livestock, industry, mining and new technologies,” said President Zardari.