In-focus

President Zardari reaches Urumqi

President Zardari reaches Urumqi

Pakistan

The president’s visit to Urumqi will further strengthen Pak-China regional cooperation.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently visiting China, on Wednesday arrived in Urumqi.

Upon arrival, the president was received by Governor of Xinjiang Erken Tuniyaz, Vice Governor Chen Weijun and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Later, Governor Erken Tuiyaz accompanied the president to the state guest house in the same vehicle.

The president’s visit to Urumqi will further strengthen Pak-China regional cooperation.
 

Related Topics
Asif Zardari
President
China
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Related News