Seven Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating seven terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy group ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out following confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area. Security personnel successfully targeted the hideout, resulting in the deaths of seven terrorists.

The Pakistani military’s media wing further confirmed that a cache of arms and explosives was recovered from the possession of the militants who were killed. The individuals were said to be involved in various terrorist activities across the region, posing a significant threat to security and stability.

The ISPR statement added that clearance and sanitisation operations are under way to eliminate any remaining militants in the area. Security forces reiterated their commitment to continue such actions until the complete eradication of Indian-backed terrorism from Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for their successful operation against India-backed terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, commending their professional skills in eliminating seven militants.

Naqvi said the security forces once again foiled the nefarious designs of militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saluting them for sending seven extremists to their “humiliating end.”

He added that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces, valuing their achievements, and warned that militants will find no place to hide anywhere.

