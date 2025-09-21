CM Maryam rolls out colour-coded waste bins to tackle Punjab's garbage problem

This step, officials say, will help turn over a new leaf in Punjab’s fight against pollution

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has kicked off a modern “Smart Waste Management Process” by ordering the use of colour-coded dustbins across the province.

In the first phase, the scheme will be rolled out in all public and private educational institutions. According to the Punjab government’s notification, five different coloured bins will be placed in schools and colleges to collect separate types of waste.

Senior Minister for Environment and Climate Change Maryam Aurangzeb will keep an eye on the project, while Education Minister Rana Sikandar and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Malik have been given clear targets.

Schools have until September 30 to put the bins in place, with inspections starting from October 1. Any failure to comply will cost institutions fines.

Under the new system, each bin will serve a different purpose: Yellow bins , Paper and cardboard, Green bins , Bottles, glass pieces, lab waste, Grey bins, Fruit peels, leftover food, leaves, rotten vegetables, Red bins, Iron and other metal waste and Orange bins, Plastic waste

The collected waste will be recycled and reused, aiming to cut down the mounting garbage piles and promote eco-friendly habits.

Educational institutions can also call the Punjab Waste Management Helpline (1139) to get trash picked up.

The Local Government & Community Development Department will lend a hand in managing the bins, while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will ensure strict implementation.

EPA teams will inspect schools, and those meeting the standard will be awarded certificates.

This step, officials say, will help turn over a new leaf in Punjab’s fight against pollution by reducing waste and encouraging green practices.

