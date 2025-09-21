PM Shehbaz to join meeting of key Muslim leaders with Trump on UNGA sidelines: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan's delegation to the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from tomorrow.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior officials.

“In his address to the General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge the international community to resolve the situations of prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement on Sunday.

He will draw the attention of the international community to the grave crisis in Gaza, and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinians.

He will also highlight Pakistan's perspective on the regional security situation, as well as other issues of international concern, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.

The prime minister will attend several high-level events on the sidelines of the UNGA Session, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, a high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative, and special high-level event on climate action, among others.

Shehbaz Sharif will also participate in a meeting of select Islamic leaders with United States President Donald Trump to exchange views on issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security.

The prime minister will have bilateral meetings on the sidelines with several world leaders and senior UN officials to exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

He will also underline Pakistan's resolve to work with all UN member states to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace and promote global prosperity in Pakistan's current role as a member of the Security Council.

The prime minister's participation in this largest annual gathering of global leaders will showcase Pakistan's strong commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations, and highlight Pakistan's longstanding contribution towards the shared objectives of peace and development.

