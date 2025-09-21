PM Shehbaz links resolution of Kashmir dispute to ties with India

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan seeks dialogue with India on the basis of equality

LONDON (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday declared that sustainable peace and bilateral relations between Pakistan and India are impossible without a resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking at an Overseas Pakistanis Convention here, the prime minister criticised New Delhi’s approach and urged India to adopt the behaviour of a cooperative neighbour rather than a combative one.

“If anyone believes that Pakistan-India relations can be established without addressing the Kashmir issue, they are living in a fool’s paradise.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized that Pakistan seeks dialogue with India on the basis of equality, noting that the two nations have spent billions of dollars on wars that could have been invested in public welfare and development.

“Pakistan and India are neighbours — we must learn to live together. But let me be clear: there can be no normalisation of ties without resolving Kashmir. The blood of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain,” he added.

Tribute to overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz lauded the contributions of the overseas Pakistanis, particularly those residing in the UK, calling them a vital pillar of the nation’s economy. He revealed that overseas Pakistanis have sent home $48.5 billion in remittances this year alone.

He assured the audience that the government is committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of overseas Pakistanis and will continue to represent their concerns at international forums.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Palestinians, stating that more than 64,000 civilians have been killed, while access to food, water, and medical supplies has been deliberately cut off.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar told reporters that the prime minister’s "historic and passionate" speech will be broadcast later in the day. He noted that the premier spoke on a range of issues including Pakistan’s diplomatic posture, economic challenges, and military operations.

UN visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz is scheduled to depart for the United States on Sunday from London. He will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, and also participate in a special session on Gaza, where he is expected to reiterate Pakistan’s stance on Palestine and regional peace.