PTI welcomes Pakistan-Saudi defence deal: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Speaker of the National Assembly and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser has welcomed the defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, calling it a reflection of the deep-rooted commitment of the Pakistani people to Haramain Sharifain.

Speaking to the media, Qaiser emphasized that the people of Pakistan are ready to make any sacrifice for the protection of the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah. He stressed that this defence pact is not tied to any political party but is a state-to-state agreement, which should not be politicised.

He also responded to a recent statement by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who claimed that the era of PTI's founder is over. Qaiser countered by challenging her to conduct free and fair elections, saying, "Win just ten seats and then talk."

Asad Qaiser concluded by reiterating that Haramain Sharifain are connected to the faith, beliefs, and emotions of the Pakistani people, and this pact reflects that national sentiment—not any political agenda.