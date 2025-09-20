Khawaja Asif links new Saudi pact to Pakistan's triumph over India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif described the recently signed defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a historic milestone, calling it the result of Marka-e-Haq (the battle of truth).

Speaking to the media in the federal capital, he stated that the agreement will lead to an increased presence of Pakistani armed forces in Saudi Arabia and will also bring significant economic benefits to Pakistan.

Asif emphasised the importance of the agreement, saying that while Pakistan has signed defense pacts in the past, those alliances failed to offer support in times of crisis. He noted that this particular deal marks a new era of trust and cooperation between the two nations.

He also revealed that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia had reminded him of the kingdom’s past support—specifically referencing the 1971 deployment of two gunboats to Karachi.

Khawaja Asif added that Pakistan is open to forming similar defense partnerships with other countries, but those who do not like Pakistan are displeased with this agreement.