India reacts to Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – India has reacted strongly to the recently signed Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, took to social media platform X and said the Indian government was already aware of the development.

He noted that New Delhi had seen reports of the signing and would closely look into the implications of the deal.

“The government will assess the impact of this agreement on our national security as well as on regional and global stability,” Jaiswal stated, adding that India remained “fully committed to safeguarding its security and interests.”

The Indian statement comes a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif put pen to paper on the historic agreement in Riyadh.

As per the pact, any armed attack on one country will be considered an attack on the other—an arrangement seen as a major boost to bilateral ties and defence cooperation.

Analysts say the agreement has raised eyebrows in New Delhi, as it could shift the balance of power in the region.

